Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company's stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company's stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $465.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $469.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

