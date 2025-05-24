Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $58.52 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $70.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here