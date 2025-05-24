Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,372. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B's Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B's Health & Biosciences division.

