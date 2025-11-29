KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV Stake Boosted by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Free Report) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 132,165 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned 0.36% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.63.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Brian Piekos sold 4,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $60,134.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,615.05. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $147,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,597,742.05. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock worth $432,485 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

