Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.59 and a 52 week high of $344.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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