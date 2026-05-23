Karras Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. $V

Karras Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Visa comprises 1.3% of Karras Company Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.77 and a 200-day moving average of $325.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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