KBC Group NV Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $39,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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