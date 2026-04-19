KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $301.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is -479.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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