KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 669,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,641,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $254.53 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.63 and a 1 year high of $261.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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