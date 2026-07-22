KBC Group NV Purchases 18,761 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

KBC Group NV increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Newmont were worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $134.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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