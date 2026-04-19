KBC Group NV Purchases 7,045 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $10,617,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,712.48. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 414,295 shares of company stock worth $217,625,176 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Analyst Coverage & MarketBeat Summary

Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. InsiderTrades Alert

Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. MarketBeat: Insider & Institutional Activity

Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Large EVP sale — EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares on April 16 for roughly $4.79M, a meaningful insider disposition that may pressure sentiment if more insider sales follow. SEC Filing: EVP Sale

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UTHR opened at $588.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $607.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $526.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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