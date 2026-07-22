KBC Group NV Sells 154,860 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,229 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 154,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $241.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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