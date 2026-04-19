KBC Group NV Sells 239,056 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 239,056 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,695,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $493,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 733,660 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $658,391,000 after purchasing an additional 703,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,096,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 2.5%

PPG opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.50.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 earnings beat and revenue upside, driven by strength in aerospace and Latin America architectural coatings — this helped trigger an immediate positive market reaction. PPG earnings beat

Preliminary Q1 earnings beat and revenue upside, driven by strength in aerospace and Latin America architectural coatings — this helped trigger an immediate positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing price increases and signaled a steady growth outlook, which investors expect will stabilize margins going forward. Price hikes will help stabilize margins

Management is pursuing price increases and signaled a steady growth outlook, which investors expect will stabilize margins going forward. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ozark Materials (road/pavement-marking business) expands PPG’s traffic solutions offering and creates cross‑sell opportunities in coatings for infrastructure. PPG expands traffic solutions with Ozark deal

Acquisition of Ozark Materials (road/pavement-marking business) expands PPG’s traffic solutions offering and creates cross‑sell opportunities in coatings for infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: PPG emphasized strong 2025 operating performance at its annual meeting: $15.9B in net sales and 2% organic growth, led by Performance Coatings — evidence of above‑market execution. PPG highlights 2025 performance

PPG emphasized strong 2025 operating performance at its annual meeting: $15.9B in net sales and 2% organic growth, led by Performance Coatings — evidence of above‑market execution. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its PPG price target to $119 (while keeping a sector perform rating), giving a modest analyst-driven lift to sentiment. RBC raises price target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its PPG price target to $119 (while keeping a sector perform rating), giving a modest analyst-driven lift to sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: PPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 (yield ~2.5%) with record date May 11 — a steady income item but not a material catalyst by itself.

PPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 (yield ~2.5%) with record date May 11 — a steady income item but not a material catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple news pieces and analyst notes highlight mix of margin pressure and mitigation from pricing — this suggests continued execution will be needed for sustained upside. Shares jump on pricing action

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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