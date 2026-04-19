KBC Group NV Sells 30,114 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,290 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 30,114 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in General Motors were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in General Motors by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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