KBC Group NV Sells 48,933 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,722 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.2%

DDOG stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.52, a P/E/G ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,552.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total transaction of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.07.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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