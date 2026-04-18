KBC Group NV Sells 7,815 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after acquiring an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,348,000 after acquiring an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 324,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $486,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,069.54 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $909.00 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,507.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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