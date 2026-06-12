Keel Point LLC Purchases 589,916 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 889.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,265 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 589,916 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.7% of Keel Point LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $61,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here