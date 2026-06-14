Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $24.76 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 279,694 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Range Resources worth $24,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Key Headlines Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Analyst Raises Price Target on Range Resources (RRC)

A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as Hold in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from Strong Buy to Hold , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved.

Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from to , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was cut: Zacks lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.51, showing some caution around near-term performance.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.53 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Range Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,859.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report).

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