Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 180,708 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 180,708 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in eBay were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities raised its price target on eBay (EBAY) to $114 from $90, signaling higher valuation expectations and supporting the stock. MarketScreener

Daiwa Securities raised its price target on to $114 from $90, signaling higher valuation expectations and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Wedbush said GameStop’s bid may not close, but it could leave eBay (EBAY) in play for a more credible acquirer, which may lift takeover speculation. Barchart

Analysts at Wedbush said GameStop’s bid may not close, but it could leave in play for a more credible acquirer, which may lift takeover speculation. Positive Sentiment: Another market commentator noted that the offer could force renewed strategic interest in eBay (EBAY) , keeping M&A speculation elevated. Seattle Times

Another market commentator noted that the offer could force renewed strategic interest in , keeping M&A speculation elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported as short, offering little immediate trading signal for eBay (EBAY) .

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares reported as short, offering little immediate trading signal for . Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on investor reactions to GameStop’s bid and broader deal skepticism, but they did not add new fundamentals for eBay (EBAY) .

Several articles focused on investor reactions to GameStop’s bid and broader deal skepticism, but they did not add new fundamentals for . Negative Sentiment: Some coverage compared the potential deal to poorly executed mergers and highlighted debt concerns, which could make investors cautious if takeover talks intensify without a clear premium. Fortune

Some coverage compared the potential deal to poorly executed mergers and highlighted debt concerns, which could make investors cautious if takeover talks intensify without a clear premium. Negative Sentiment: Reports that high-profile investors such as Michael Burry and Steve Eisman doubt the bid’s chances may temper expectations that eBay (EBAY) will receive a near-term acquisition boost. Benzinga

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here