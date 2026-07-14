Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,493 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:APH opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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