Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,543 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,886 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,450 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Up 0.1%

Corning stock opened at $191.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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