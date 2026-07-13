Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $188.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,110 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 77,539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $188,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $355.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.54 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $369.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals.

Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels.

Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026.

Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns.

Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst.

Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited.

Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution.

News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform.

Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain cautious about competition, with reports suggesting Meta could challenge Google’s AI leadership and that Alphabet’s recent price action has lagged broader tech at times.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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