Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,150 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $61,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $75.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $128.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.65.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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