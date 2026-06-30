Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,364 shares of company stock worth $310,744,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $248.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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