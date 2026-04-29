Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.03.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.05 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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