Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $54,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $201.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

