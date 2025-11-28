Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $164,135,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KEYS opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here