Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $61,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $329.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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