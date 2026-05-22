Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in IonQ were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in IonQ during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IonQ during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 3.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

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