Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,120 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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