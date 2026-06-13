Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $998.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here