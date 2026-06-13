Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,941 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 160,629 shares of company stock worth $112,739,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of STX opened at $931.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $709.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.81. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $124.63 and a fifty-two week high of $966.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $820.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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