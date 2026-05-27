King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,256 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,971 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,336,366,000 after buying an additional 346,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,505 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $426,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,296 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $374,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,261,699 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $400,475.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,520.68. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,535 shares of company stock valued at $614,676 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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