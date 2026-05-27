King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $60.68 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,991 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4%

KMB stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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