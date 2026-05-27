King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,717 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.27% of BWX Technologies worth $42,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.56 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,761 shares of company stock worth $2,842,427. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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