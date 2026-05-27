King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,010 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $73,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after buying an additional 1,682,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 99,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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