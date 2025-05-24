Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 452,329 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $238,177,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $606.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

