Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $1.94 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,524,976,000 after buying an additional 1,592,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after buying an additional 1,267,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here