Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 49,335 shares during the period. Kingstone Companies comprises about 1.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,436 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth $232,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Kingstone Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.2%

KINS stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

