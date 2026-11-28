Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,762 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $212,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 59.1% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $38,837,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard Wallace sold 72,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $12,378,625.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,506,269. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $133.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.35.

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KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $307.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 89.30% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. KLA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation develops process-control and yield-management technologies used by manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Its systems help customers detect defects, measure features and monitor production processes during the manufacture of increasingly complex electronic devices. The company's offerings include inspection and metrology equipment, software for analyzing manufacturing data, and related services. KLA also serves customers involved in advanced packaging and other electronics manufacturing applications.

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