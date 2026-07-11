KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $952.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $930.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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