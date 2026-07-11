KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,714 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,593 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Trading Down 2.3%

FISV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 7,437,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

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Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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