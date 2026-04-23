KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.4%

EME opened at $858.19 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $765.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.64 and a 12-month high of $860.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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