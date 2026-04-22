KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 33,300 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in CocaCola were worth $126,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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