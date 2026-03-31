Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 315,192 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.88% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $244,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $335,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,426 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $89,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,258 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 601,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,626,167. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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