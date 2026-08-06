Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP - Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,514,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,998 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on KEP

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

KEP stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

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