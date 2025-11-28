Korea Investment CORP Acquires 166,529 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $80,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE COF opened at $217.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here