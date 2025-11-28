Korea Investment CORP Acquires 22,766 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $44,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.Republic Services's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services's payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

