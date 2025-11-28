Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,387 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,640,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,205 shares of the company's stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

