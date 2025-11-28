Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,236 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,940 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,678 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 112.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NSC opened at $290.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

